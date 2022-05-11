Expect 100s by the weekend with a stretch of hot weather ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A big ridge of high pressure is headed our way from the Pacific. The anti-cyclone is going to import very warm weather for this time of year. By the weekend and into early next week, we’re looking for highs in the 102-106 degree range. For the most part, we’ll get away from the strong winds we’ve been seeing.

A trough of low pressure passing to the north of Arizona is once again kicking up the winds across the state. The strongest winds are in northern and eastern Arizona and, as a result, we also have another day with Red Flag Alerts for the high country. Expect a breezy evening around metro Phoenix on a day when most areas will stay below 90 degrees. That wind will die down later Wednesday night.

Although we’ll have a Thursday morning in the low 60s, we’ll be rebounding to near 90 by the afternoon. Friday look for highs in the mid-90s, and by the weekend, we’ll get back to triple-digit high temperatures. We’ll likely stay there for about a week or so.

Weather Fun Fact: On this date in 1994, 0.5-inch diameter hail fell on State Route 88 near Roosevelt which covered the road to a depth of six inches.

