Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip surprises all employees with $5K bonuses
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employees of the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip had quite the midweek surprise on Wednesday.
In a celebration honoring its employees (dubbed CoStars), Blackstone on Wednesday announced that each employee at the property would receive a $5,000 bonus.
In addition to the bonuses, the company also recognized two employees by surprising them with vacations.
