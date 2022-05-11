Your Life
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip surprises all employees with $5K bonuses

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an employee appreciation and awards buffet Wednesday.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employees of the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip had quite the midweek surprise on Wednesday.

In a celebration honoring its employees (dubbed CoStars), Blackstone on Wednesday announced that each employee at the property would receive a $5,000 bonus.

In addition to the bonuses, the company also recognized two employees by surprising them with vacations.

