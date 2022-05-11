Your Life
Chandler man accused of tossing and shaking baby, causing brain bleeds

Muela was booked on three counts of reckless child abuse.
Muela was booked on three counts of reckless child abuse.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shaking and tossing his 2-month-old baby, causing the child to have brain hemorrhages. The baby’s father, 22-year-old Adrian Xavier Muela, turned himself in to Chandler police on Tuesday afternoon.

On April 7, Muela called 911 after the baby had a seizure at a Chandler apartment. At the hospital, doctors found the baby had brain hemorrhages but no skull fracture. Court paperwork says the baby had two different injuries over a two-week period because doctors found old and new blood. Doctors also found blood around the baby’s spinal cord but said it wasn’t related to the hemorrhages, according to court documents. At the time, both Muela and his wife told police they did not know how the baby got hurt.

However, on April 13, Muela asked to speak with officers and admitted that he shook his baby on two occasions in March, according to court paperwork. Muela also told officers there was an incident where he threw the baby on a bed. He was booked on three counts of reckless child abuse.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

