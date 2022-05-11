Another windy day for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy with a well-below average high temperature this afternoon of just 89 degrees in the Valley. Another windy day across the state.

A trough of low pressure that’s been sitting stationary to our northwest the last few days is expected to finally move across the Great Basin this afternoon. That will bring some high clouds to Arizona, a slight cool-down and another round of wind. In the high country, a Red Flag Warning for dry and windy weather is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Sustained southwesterly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour could gust to 55 miles per hour. Blowing dust and sand is possible.

In the Valley, look for winds near 15 miles per hour today, gusting to 25 miles per hour. Winds should be lighter tomorrow, but temperatures will once again be mild in the upper 80s.

Over the weekend, strong high pressure brings the return of triple-digit heat. At this point, it looks like we’re in for the hottest temperatures of the season so far on Saturday with highs near 104, climbing to 105 for Sunday and Monday. Most of next week will likely be dry and spent in the triple digits as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.