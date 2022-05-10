Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Waymo’s self-driving cars are now being tested in downtown Phoenix

Waymo is expanding its service to downtown Phoenix, first with backup drivers on hand in the autonomous vehicles.
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Google’s autonomous car company, Waymo, has officially launched self-driving cars pilot program in downtown Phoenix.

Last month, the company was looking to expand operations into the heart of the Valley. Waymo had been operating in selected areas of Chandler and Tempe with entirely self-driving operations since 2017. Now, the company plans on using a new “tested tester” program to expand operations.

Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona
Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona(Handout courtesy: Waymo)

Waymo previously introduced the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE during a news conference in San Francisco. The company says it will use that vehicle with an autonomous specialist on board to operate rides around the new service area during the testing phase. However, it’s unclear when the company plans to run its full service, without any company employees onboard, in central Phoenix.

An updated map of Waymo's operations in metro Phoenix.
An updated map of Waymo's operations in metro Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)

To learn more about joining the trusted tester program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nicholas Cowan was wheeled into his arraignment hearing on May 10, 2022.
Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer pleads ‘not guilty’
Arizona is only 3 cents below the all time high set back in March of 2022
Arizona gas prices close in on record high
United Airlines operates the only airline-owned flight school and it's right here in the Valley.
United Airlines’ flight school in Goodyear could help pilot shortage
Arizona is only 3 cents below the all time high set back in March of 2022
Arizona gas prices near record high