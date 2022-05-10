Waymo’s self-driving cars are now being tested in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Google’s autonomous car company, Waymo, has officially launched self-driving cars pilot program in downtown Phoenix.

Last month, the company was looking to expand operations into the heart of the Valley. Waymo had been operating in selected areas of Chandler and Tempe with entirely self-driving operations since 2017. Now, the company plans on using a new “tested tester” program to expand operations.

Waymo’s operations center in Chandler, Arizona (Handout courtesy: Waymo)

Waymo previously introduced the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE during a news conference in San Francisco. The company says it will use that vehicle with an autonomous specialist on board to operate rides around the new service area during the testing phase. However, it’s unclear when the company plans to run its full service, without any company employees onboard, in central Phoenix.

An updated map of Waymo's operations in metro Phoenix. (Arizona's Family)

To learn more about joining the trusted tester program, click here.

