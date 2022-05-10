Two women arrested in death of infant in northern Arizona

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A mother and a caretaker are accused of neglecting a newborn so harshly the child died in northern Arizona. On Friday night, an unidentified 9-day-old was brought into Page Hospital’s emergency room, but the child died shortly after arriving. Police said there was evidence the victim was severely neglected. The Page Police Department teamed up with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in Utah for the investigation, and they arrested Jessica Seiser, the victim’s mother, and Nancy Bell, the caretaker. The pair was booked into a Coconino County jail in Page on child abuse charges.

The infant was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

