Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers at Phoenix Chili’s

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting involving officers that left a suspect hospitalized.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting involving officers left a suspect hospitalized on Monday evening. The shooting happened inside a Chili’s Grill & Bar near Seventh Street and Bell Road just before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after the shooting with unknown injuries. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene. Crime scene tape surrounded the Chili’s and several police cars were seen near the entrance of the restaurant. Employees and customers were seen gathered in groups on the side of the restaurant. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

