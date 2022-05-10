Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Strong winds pick up once again for Arizona

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large area of low pressure will continue to bring strong winds across our state Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, we have a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday in northern Arizona, and another warning was issued again Wednesday. Winds could pack a punch gusting at times near 45 mph. The good news about this low is it will bring cooler temperatures our way for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

A red flag warning will be in effect on Wednesday.
A red flag warning will be in effect on Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)

Later this week, a ridge of high pressure will build across the state, and this ridge will bring temps in the triple digits starting on Saturday. The heat will stick around through Tuesday with temps above 100 degrees. It’s time to make sure to clean out our air conditioning filters.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Another round of wind in Arizona; Red Flag Warning in the high country
No precipitation is expected anywhere in the stay, but a stray shower could pop up now and then.
FORECAST: Cool and breezy to start the workweek
A series of storm systems passing to the north of Arizona will keep us on the windy and cool...
FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down mid-week
No precipitation is expected anywhere in the stay, but a stray shower could pop up now and then.
Mild temperatures to start the week