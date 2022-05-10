Strong winds pick up once again for Arizona

A large area of low pressure will continue to bring strong winds across our state Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, we have a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday in northern Arizona, and another warning was issued again Wednesday. Winds could pack a punch gusting at times near 45 mph. The good news about this low is it will bring cooler temperatures our way for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

A red flag warning will be in effect on Wednesday. (Arizona's Family)

Later this week, a ridge of high pressure will build across the state, and this ridge will bring temps in the triple digits starting on Saturday. The heat will stick around through Tuesday with temps above 100 degrees. It’s time to make sure to clean out our air conditioning filters.

