Senate GOP candidates say national abortion ban is ‘possible’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the Republican primary candidates for the U.S. Senate said he wouldn’t help a national abortion ban clear a major legislative hurdle if he’s given a chance. “I will not vote to override the filibuster; it would take 60 votes to enact federal legislation of that requirement,” Michael “Mick” McGuire said on Monday.

McGuire, the former head of the Arizona National Guard, opposes abortion but said it should be left up to the states should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. McGuire was the only GOP Senate candidate willing to go on camera today.

The former state lawmaker and current Corporation Commissioner, Justin Olsen, sent a text message saying he supports a federal ban. “I look forward to introducing the Heartbeat Bill in the U.S. Senate. We must protect all innocent life,” he said in the text message. The Heartbeat bill bans abortions after six weeks before most women know they are pregnant.

The other candidates in the GOP Senate primary, Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, and Blake Masters, were mum on the issue for now. However, during an interview in September, Masters did suggest Congress might need to get involved.

