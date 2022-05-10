Mesa 8-year-old dead after ATV accident near Bear Canyon Lake

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident near Bear Canyon Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The boy and his family were visiting from Mesa when the accident occurred.

Deputies say the family was at a campsite when they noticed the boy was missing around 1 p.m. The family immediately told the camp host they couldn’t find him, and the group began searching for him. Deputies say the boy had taken the family’s ATV. While the group was searching, family members found him and the ATV down a steep embankment. The family saw the boy wasn’t breathing so they drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway.

