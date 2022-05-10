Your Life
Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck

A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.(Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sillman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKANOGAN, WA / PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington State.

A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported a car hanging out the back of the moving truck, according to television station KXLY.

Troopers said the driver was stopped in Okanogan County, about 4 hours east of Seattle. Aside from being fined $139 for the unsafe load, the driver also had a suspended license, and the U-Haul truck was long overdue. The U-Haul box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded by officers.

“Safety is paramount on our roadways.” Says Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media & Public Relations for U-Haul.  “It’s easy to point a finger and chuckle at the absurdity of these photos, but there are extreme dangers associated with this kind of action, which is a clear violation of the customer contract and traffic laws.”

If you plan on moving soon and need to tow a vehicle, Lockridge says U-Haul does provide an entire line of affordable equipment rentals dedicated specifically to safely towing vehicles at uhaul.com/towing.

U-Haul International is based in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

