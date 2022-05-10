Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Billy Idol to perform at Celebrity Theater in August

Billy Idol performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 8,...
Billy Idol performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, August 8, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rock Icon Billy Idol is coming back to the Valley later this summer to showcase his latest album.

Idol and his band, which features longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, is set to perform on Friday, August 12 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix as part of his west coast “The Roadside Tour 2022.” Phoenix joins Boise, Idaho and Rancho Mirage, Lincoln, San Diego, and Ventura, California. According to his publicist, Idol is set to release a second EP and tour South America, the UK, and Europe after his summer tour.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning. Tickets officially go on sale on Monday, May 16 at CelebrityTheatre.com,

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Waymo has begun to roll out its fully autonomous Jaguar I-PACE, with no human behind the wheel...
Waymo’s self-driving cars are now being tested in downtown Phoenix
Jeneva Rose
Olivia’s Book Club: Jeneva Rose, ‘One of Us is Dead’
We asked Chef Christopher Collins what spices he always has on hand, both in his restaurants...
If you don’t have these 5 spices in your kitchen, you need to go shopping
More and more women are embracing their gray and hair extensions are finally catching.
Embrace your gray, ladies! Extensions can give you the length you want