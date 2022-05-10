Billy Idol to perform at Celebrity Theater in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rock Icon Billy Idol is coming back to the Valley later this summer to showcase his latest album.

Idol and his band, which features longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, is set to perform on Friday, August 12 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix as part of his west coast “The Roadside Tour 2022.” Phoenix joins Boise, Idaho and Rancho Mirage, Lincoln, San Diego, and Ventura, California. According to his publicist, Idol is set to release a second EP and tour South America, the UK, and Europe after his summer tour.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning. Tickets officially go on sale on Monday, May 16 at CelebrityTheatre.com,

