Arizona DPS director hospitalized after two car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety is recovering after a crash on Interstate 10 in east Phoenix on Monday. It happened on the eastbound side near 48th Street just before 6 p.m. DPS confirmed it involved Col. Heston Silbert and he was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gamme said two men in their 60s were taken to the hospital, one in critical and the other one in stable condition. But it’s unclear which one is Silbert. He’s been the director of DPS since March 2020.

