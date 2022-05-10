Another windy day for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer in the Valley today with a high of 92 degrees. Expect afternoon breeziness in the deserts of the state both today and tomorrow with a Red Flag Warning for windy and dry conditions both days in the high country.

As a trough of low pressure sits to our northwest, elevated winds and dry conditions continue. That trough looks to move out of here by Thursday. We’ll get a few days in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year in the Valley.

Once that low moves away from our region later this week, strong high pressure builds across the West. That will lead to continued dry weather and a big warm-up. Triple digits return Saturday and continue into early next week. At this point, highs near 105 look likely, which are near-record for this time of year.

