Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Another windy day for Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
7-Day Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer in the Valley today with a high of 92 degrees. Expect afternoon breeziness in the deserts of the state both today and tomorrow with a Red Flag Warning for windy and dry conditions both days in the high country.

As a trough of low pressure sits to our northwest, elevated winds and dry conditions continue. That trough looks to move out of here by Thursday. We’ll get a few days in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, which is a few degrees below average for this time of year in the Valley.

Once that low moves away from our region later this week, strong high pressure builds across the West. That will lead to continued dry weather and a big warm-up. Triple digits return Saturday and continue into early next week. At this point, highs near 105 look likely, which are near-record for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Another round of wind in Arizona; Red Flag Warning in the high country
No precipitation is expected anywhere in the stay, but a stray shower could pop up now and then.
FORECAST: Cool and breezy to start the workweek
A series of storm systems passing to the north of Arizona will keep us on the windy and cool...
FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down mid-week
No precipitation is expected anywhere in the stay, but a stray shower could pop up now and then.
Mild temperatures to start the week