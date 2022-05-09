Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Windy start to the new week

7-Day Forecast for Monday, May 9
7-Day Forecast for Monday, May 9(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and cooler with a Valley high of just 89 degrees today. Breezy in the Valley and windier in the high country, where Red Flag Warnings are in effect today.

Look for 10-15 mile per hour winds in the Valley today out of the southwest, with 20-30 mile per hour winds in the high country. Gusts in the mountains could reach 50 miles per hour. At the same time, relative humidity is expected to drop below 10 percent, which is why a Red Flag Warning has been issued in addition to a Wind Advisory today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A large trough of low pressure sitting to our northwest will keep temperatures below average through Thursday. The trough is currently stationary but will begin to shift on Wednesday, which will bring another round of windy weather to Arizona. That will likely also drop us back to the upper 80s on Thursday. No rain is expected this week.

High pressure is expected to rebuild over our region next weekend, bringing another round of triple-digit heat and potentially our first excessive heat watches and warnings as temperatures come close to record levels.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temps to cool back down following a hot weekend around Phoenix.
WINDY Mother’s Day but expect temperatures to be cooler by Monday
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s this week...until the weekend!
Windy Sunday with temps in the upper 80s ahead
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022
Cooler & windy weather for Mother’s Day
Phoenix sees first triple-digit temp day of 2022
First 100-degree day in Phoenix but a cooldown is on the way