Windy start to the new week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and cooler with a Valley high of just 89 degrees today. Breezy in the Valley and windier in the high country, where Red Flag Warnings are in effect today.

Look for 10-15 mile per hour winds in the Valley today out of the southwest, with 20-30 mile per hour winds in the high country. Gusts in the mountains could reach 50 miles per hour. At the same time, relative humidity is expected to drop below 10 percent, which is why a Red Flag Warning has been issued in addition to a Wind Advisory today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A large trough of low pressure sitting to our northwest will keep temperatures below average through Thursday. The trough is currently stationary but will begin to shift on Wednesday, which will bring another round of windy weather to Arizona. That will likely also drop us back to the upper 80s on Thursday. No rain is expected this week.

High pressure is expected to rebuild over our region next weekend, bringing another round of triple-digit heat and potentially our first excessive heat watches and warnings as temperatures come close to record levels.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.