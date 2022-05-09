Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Water main break located, but no ETA for US 60 reopening in Tempe

Tempe officials give an update on water main break that has closed the US 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe
By David Baker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The water main break has been located but there’s still no estimated time when the U.S. 60 will reopen in Tempe, officials said on Monday. Tara Ford with the City of Tempe said the break was north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock Drive. The pipe is about 20-22 feet underground. It was originally thought the break was under the freeway since that’s where all the water was.

Officials are trying to figure out how the break could have happened. Ford said the water main is a steel cylinder pipe and should last 75 years but it was only 50 years old when it broke early Saturday morning. “This was very unforeseen,” said Ford. “There was no reason why we thought it would fail with 25 years left on this pipe.”

Once the break is isolated, officials will assess what repairs need to be done. Ford said the city doesn’t have an estimated cost. The break shouldn’t be impacting customers. “City of Tempe will focus on mitigating any water leaking through, which we are doing. We are shutting off water in different areas, however, ensuring customers still have water and are not out of water. At this point, we have no residential customers out of water,” Ford said.

Ford said it’s still unclear when the freeway will be back open and deferred to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway is closed in both directions from Rural Road to Loop 101. Drivers are being asked to consider using side streets or the Loop 202 San Tan or Red Mountain as an alternate route.

Water main break causes ‘Indefinite’ closure of U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The water main break has been located but there’s still no estimated time when the U.S. 60 will...
Live: Tempe officials give an update on the water main break that has closed U.S. 60 near loop 101
The mug shot for Deja Clayton who was arrested on accusations of arson after fast-moving flames...
Phoenix woman lit storage unit on fire for revenge against cheating boyfriend, police say
Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify 3 GOP lawmakers
Multiple officers search the campus of Kingman High School after a 9-1-1 caller claimed there...
Teen arrested after admitting he faked threat to Kingman High School, deputies say