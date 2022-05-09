Your Life
Veterinarian helps injured bird for free

By Tess Rafols
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a Scottsdale woman found a bird stuck in her bird feeder, she turned to a nearby veterinarian for help. Susan Forbes shared how Hayden Road Animal Hospital did Something Good.

Forbes explained that a wild sparrow got its leg caught in the bottom of her bird feeder and was hanging from it. She couldn’t safely remove the bird herself, so Forbes took it to Hayden Road Animal Hospital on Hayden, near Mckellips Road. Dr. Ryan Svoboda was able to remove her leg from the feeder but said the leg looked broken. So he would need to take an x-ray, and then, he could splint the leg or contact a bird rescue facility.

Forbes told him she didn’t have the money to pay for all this. That’s when Dr. Svoboda said there was no charge. Forbes wrote, “The way i see it, here is an act of kindness people should know about. A wild sparrow will be taken care of with no thought of financial compensation. Everyone at the facility was so kind and caring. I think they all are true animal caretakers.”

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Submit a form on the Something Good page on AZFamily.com or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com

