Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Teen arrested after admitting he faked threat to Kingman High School, deputies say

Multiple officers search the campus of Kingman High School after a 9-1-1 caller claimed there...
Multiple officers search the campus of Kingman High School after a 9-1-1 caller claimed there was a gunman on campus.(Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office)
By Jason Sillman
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A 15-year-old boy faces felony charges after investigators say he made up a report that a gunman was at his high school.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials said the teen called 911 last Thursday claiming someone was waving around a shotgun on campus at Kingman High School. Several local and federal law enforcement officers responded to the school to search for the reported gunman. Sheriff’s deputies released the lockdown after an extensive search of the school and surrounding area. They found no possible suspects that matched the limited description given by the caller.

SCHOOL THREAT- KINGMAN On Thursday (5/5), law enforcement officers with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman...

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 5, 2022

On Monday, detectives said they arrested a 15-year-old student at the school who admitted to making the entire report up. Investigators say they identified the student using the school’s surveillance camera system, matching his voice to the 911 call, and finding him with the same phone used to call 911.

Sheriff’s detectives said the boy had no explanation for why he made the fake call. The boy was booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention and charged with one felony count of disruption of an educational institution.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The water main broke around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
LIVE VIDEO: City of Tempe updates status on water main break on US 60
Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify 3 GOP lawmakers
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during...
Report: Suns’ Monty Williams to be named NBA Coach of the Year
The San Rafael Fire has threatened several structures as of Monday morning, May 9.
UPDATE: Portion of Arizona Trail closed because of San Rafael Fire; evacuations ordered in parts of Santa Cruz County