Teen arrested after admitting he faked threat to Kingman High School, deputies say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A 15-year-old boy faces felony charges after investigators say he made up a report that a gunman was at his high school.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials said the teen called 911 last Thursday claiming someone was waving around a shotgun on campus at Kingman High School. Several local and federal law enforcement officers responded to the school to search for the reported gunman. Sheriff’s deputies released the lockdown after an extensive search of the school and surrounding area. They found no possible suspects that matched the limited description given by the caller.

SCHOOL THREAT- KINGMAN On Thursday (5/5), law enforcement officers with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 5, 2022

On Monday, detectives said they arrested a 15-year-old student at the school who admitted to making the entire report up. Investigators say they identified the student using the school’s surveillance camera system, matching his voice to the 911 call, and finding him with the same phone used to call 911.

Sheriff’s detectives said the boy had no explanation for why he made the fake call. The boy was booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention and charged with one felony count of disruption of an educational institution.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.