Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix woman lit storage unit on fire for revenge against cheating boyfriend, police say

The mug shot for Deja Clayton who was arrested on accusations of arson after fast-moving flames...
The mug shot for Deja Clayton who was arrested on accusations of arson after fast-moving flames broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents have revealed more details about the woman arrested after an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix last week.

Phoenix police arrested Deja Clayton, 38, in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars on Friday. Court paperwork says several people in the area said that Clayton was known to smoke narcotics and have sex in one of the storage units.

Woman arrested in connection to Friday morning apartment fire in Phoenix

Court documents say they were called out on Friday after someone reported that a fire had started in one of the storage units and spread to the nearby apartment building. Surveillance video reportedly caught Clayton walking to the unit and spreading something throughout the interior. Soon afterward, the storage unit caught fire. Luckily no one was hurt, but six people lost their homes.

During an interview with investigators, Clayton said she had been upset because her boyfriend was having sex with other women and using drugs in the storage unit. Clayton also admitted to smoking meth just hours before the fire broke out. She also told detectives that she was “glad nobody got hurt” and was “extremely sorry” to the apartment complex.

Clayton faces several charges, including arson, assault, and transportation violations.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The water main break has been located but there’s still no estimated time when the U.S. 60 will...
Live: Tempe officials give an update on the water main break that has closed U.S. 60 near loop 101
The water main broke around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Water main break located, but no ETA for US 60 reopening in Tempe
Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify 3 GOP lawmakers
Multiple officers search the campus of Kingman High School after a 9-1-1 caller claimed there...
Teen arrested after admitting he faked threat to Kingman High School, deputies say