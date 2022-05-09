Phoenix woman lit storage unit on fire for revenge against cheating boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents have revealed more details about the woman arrested after an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix last week.

Phoenix police arrested Deja Clayton, 38, in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars on Friday. Court paperwork says several people in the area said that Clayton was known to smoke narcotics and have sex in one of the storage units.

Court documents say they were called out on Friday after someone reported that a fire had started in one of the storage units and spread to the nearby apartment building. Surveillance video reportedly caught Clayton walking to the unit and spreading something throughout the interior. Soon afterward, the storage unit caught fire. Luckily no one was hurt, but six people lost their homes.

During an interview with investigators, Clayton said she had been upset because her boyfriend was having sex with other women and using drugs in the storage unit. Clayton also admitted to smoking meth just hours before the fire broke out. She also told detectives that she was “glad nobody got hurt” and was “extremely sorry” to the apartment complex.

Clayton faces several charges, including arson, assault, and transportation violations.

