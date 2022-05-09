Ms. Wolff helps students learn to read, wins Silver Apple award!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teaching our youngest students is no small job. Stephanie Wolff works with both kindergarteners and first graders. She understands and embraces the gravity of her responsibility.

“It just kind of gives you that tingle down your spine when all of a sudden you remember at the beginning emails from parents. ‘I’m so nervous. My student isn’t ready to read,’” explains Ms. Wolff. ”And then now [the students] like, ‘Miss Wolff, I read five books this week!’”

So Arizona’s Family visited Ms. Wolff’s classroom to surprise her and presented her with the Silver Apple Award.

Not one, but two of Miss Wolff’s students nominated her.

Six-year-old Vianey Higareda read her letter first: “my teacher is special because she always helps everyone and she’s special for me and my education.”

Then seven-year-old Jasiel Vargas read her nomination letter to her teacher: “I love Miss Wolff because she makes sure you have something to eat, and she takes lots of care of us and she listens when we have a problem.”

As Ms. Wolff listened, she fought back tears. “I’m trying not to cry. I’m trying to hold it together for the rest of the day,” said Miss Wolff. “But this is just heartfelt. I just feel so good to know that the work you’re doing really impacts lives. I’m so grateful to be here.”

Because of what you do here.. in your classroom.. there’s more.

Arizona Bank and Trust partners with Arizona’s Family on the Silver Apple Award. The bank’s Sr. Vice President Vince Burke made a special presentation to Ms. Wolff.

“Arizona Bank and Trust is really proud to partner with Silver Apple and reward and recognize educators that makes such a positive influence on our students. In our community overall,” explain Burke to Miss Wolff. “And based on these kids and what they just said about you, obviously, you’ve done that. I continue to wish you well as part of that. So Arizona Bank and Trust... is going to give you $1,000.”

When we asked Ms. Wolff what she might want to do with the money, she told us she wanted to pursue special endorsements and certifications, and continue her education.

