Mild temperatures to start the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We start the week with the jet stream dipped into Arizona. That’s fairly unusual for this time of year. As a result, we’ll stay on the cool side for the next several days. No precipitation is expected anywhere in the stay, but a stray shower could pop up now and then.

A series of storm systems passing to the north of Arizona will keep us on the windy and cool side for the next several days. The fire danger, of course, remains high until the healthy rains of the monsoon kick into Arizona. Specifically, however, a Red Flag Warning was posted for northern and eastern Arizona through Monday night. We might see many warnings in the next couple of days.

Look for highs of around 90 degrees for the next several days. By Saturday, we should start climbing into the mid-90s, and by Sunday, we’ll be back to 100 degrees or more. In fact, at this point, don’t be surprised if we see high temps around 105 degrees by early next week.

