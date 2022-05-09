Tempe officials give no estimated time when US 60 will reopen after water main break,

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The water main break has been located but there’s still no estimated time when the U.S. 60 will reopen in Tempe, officials said on Monday. Tara Ford with the City of Tempe said the break was north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock Drive. The pipe is about 20-22 feet underground.

Officials are trying to figure out how the break could have happened. Ford said the water main is a steel cylinder pipe and should last 75 years but it was only 50 years old when it broke early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.