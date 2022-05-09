Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Tempe officials give no estimated time when US 60 will reopen after water main break,

The water main broke around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
The water main broke around 4 a.m. on Saturday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The water main break has been located but there’s still no estimated time when the U.S. 60 will reopen in Tempe, officials said on Monday. Tara Ford with the City of Tempe said the break was north of the freeway between the pedestrian bridge and the overpass, closer to the offramp near McClintock Drive. The pipe is about 20-22 feet underground.

Officials are trying to figure out how the break could have happened. Ford said the water main is a steel cylinder pipe and should last 75 years but it was only 50 years old when it broke early Saturday morning.

Water main break causes ‘Indefinite’ closure of U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify 3 GOP lawmakers
Multiple officers search the campus of Kingman High School after a 9-1-1 caller claimed there...
Teen arrested after admitting he faked threat to Kingman High School, deputies say
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during...
Report: Suns’ Monty Williams to be named NBA Coach of the Year
The San Rafael Fire has threatened several structures as of Monday morning, May 9.
UPDATE: Portion of Arizona Trail closed because of San Rafael Fire; evacuations ordered in parts of Santa Cruz County