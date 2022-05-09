Your Life
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify 3 GOP lawmakers

Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem
Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, State Rep. Mark Finchem(AZFamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year’s ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. The ruling issued Monday means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs, and Finchem can’t hold office because of insurrection participation. The lawsuit cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”

