Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

New Jersey 4-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New...
The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.

Lincoln Walker was found in Delaware and will be reunited with his family, KYW reported.

No information about a status on a suspect was made immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Salem City Police Department at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
LIVE: Casey White and Vicki White are in custody, sheriff says
This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes...
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage
Police hold press conference on Casey White and Vicky White investigation
President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
The water main broke around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
LIVE VIDEO: City of Tempe updates status on water main break on US 60