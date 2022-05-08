Woman who died after being hit by car near Old Town Scottsdale, driver facing DUI charges

Your Life
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car in Scottsdale early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. and died in the area of Camelback Road and Miller Road has been identified.

Norah Bruther, 23, was visiting Scottsdale from New Jersey and was staying in the area near the crash site. The driver who was arrested on DUI-related charges has been identified as Stanley Lambert, 22, from Tempe. Police say he was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on one count of impaired to the slightest degree and BAC of .08% or more.

Lambert was booked and released during the investigation. Police say they are waiting on further lab results, and further charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

