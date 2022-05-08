Woman who died after being hit by car near Old Town Scottsdale, driver facing DUI charges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car in Scottsdale early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. and died in the area of Camelback Road and Miller Road has been identified.

Norah Bruther, 23, was visiting Scottsdale from New Jersey and was staying in the area near the crash site. The driver who was arrested on DUI-related charges has been identified as Stanley Lambert, 22, from Tempe. Police say he was booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on one count of impaired to the slightest degree and BAC of .08% or more.

Lambert was booked and released during the investigation. Police say they are waiting on further lab results, and further charges are possible.

