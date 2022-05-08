WINDY Mother’s Day but expect temperatures to be cooler by Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a windy Mother’s Day Sunday across the High Country and the Valley. Dangerous fire conditions remain almost statewide today which has been extended into Monday. Peak wind gusts topped 50+ mph in parts of Eastern Arizona and up along the I-40 corridor just east of Flagstaff.

Peak wind gusts as of 4pm Sunday. (First Alert Weather Team)

Winds were 20+ mph across the Valley with highs in the mid to upper 90s, just out of the triple-digit mark that we set for the first time this year on Saturday. Look for cooler conditions at the beginning and middle of the week as another low-pressure system dives south from the Pacific Northwest. At this point, things look dry again for the deserts. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Monday for the Rim and most of the High Country from 10 am to 8 pm for dangerous fire conditions. That includes gusty winds and low humidity. Please be #firesafe!

Another round of dangerous fire conditions will extend into Monday. (First Alert Weather Team)

High pressure will rapidly build in across the region by the weekend, with a big warm-up Saturday and approaching record temperatures by Sunday. To review, we hit 102 degrees on Saturday! Our average over the past 30 years to hit 100 degrees has been May 2nd, so it’s a little late. Last year we first hit 100 on May 5. On average, we’ll have 111 days with highs of 100 degrees or more. We should stay under 110 through the weekend.

