Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service reported human skeletal remains discovered in Lake Mead National Recreational Area Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service said rangers received a witness report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains comes almost exactly one week from when a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon. That discovery was near Hemenway Harbor boat launch. The body may date back to the 1980′s.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after being shot in a money dispute in an Ahwautukee neighborhood Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix over money dispute
Look for a high of 94 in the Valley for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions...
Temperatures dipping to low 90s today, high 80s this week
After reaching triple-digits on Saturday, a cooler Sunday forecast is in store for the Phoenix...
Cooler Mother's Day forecast for Phoenix area
Section of U.S. 60 in Tempe closed due to major water main break
Family of Apache Junction mom killed by ex-boyfriend speaks out on domestic violence