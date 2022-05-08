Your Life
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix over money dispute

A man is dead after being shot in a money dispute in an Ahwautukee neighborhood Saturday night.
A man is dead after being shot in a money dispute in an Ahwautukee neighborhood Saturday night.(Pixabay)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fight between two men ended in one of their deaths in an Ahwatukee neighborhood, Phoenix police say it happened in the area of 44th Street and Windsong Drive, just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain, around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say they found a man, identified as Thomas Marble, 23, who had been shot. Police say onlookers called the police after hearing several gunshots in the area. Marble was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died. Police believe Marble was confronting another man regarding money when he was shot.

The suspect remains unidentified and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still working to gather evidence and talk to witnesses, police said Sunday morning. No other information has been released.

