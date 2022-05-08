Cooler & windy weather for Mother’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We hit 100 for the first time in 2022 on Saturday afternoon out at Sky Harbor. Get ready for likely another 110 days in the triple digits!

The good news is we won’t see triple digits for your Mother’s Day forecast. Temperatures will drop almost ten degrees in the Phoenix area today. Look for a high of 94 in the Valley for Sunday with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph.

The gusty winds will be the big headline today with windy weather across much of the state. A Red Flag Warning is in place for a good portion of Arizona. Parts of northern Arizona could see wind gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, afternoon highs will dip below average for a few days. We’ll see dry conditions in the Phoenix area with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through Thursday.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.