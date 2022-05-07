Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Water main break floods U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe

A water main break is causing a traffic nightmare for those in the East Valley.
A water main break is causing a traffic nightmare for those in the East Valley.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break has caused both directions of the U.S. 60 to close at the Loop 101 in Tempe.

It all started around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after a 24-inch water line broke near the freeway. ADOT traffic cameras showed extensive flooding between the Loop 101 interchange and Rural Road. Cars were being diverted off the freeway at McClintock, officials said.

The City of Tempe said it was their equipment that broke. Utility crews are working with ADOT to isolate the break and shut off the water. There is no estimated time of when the repairs will be completed. But a city spokesperson says it could take several days before the work is finished. Drivers are being asked to consider using side streets or the Loop 202 San Tan or Red Mountain as an alternate route.

Water service in Tempe is not being impacted at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.
Scottsdale police rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault
The crash happened near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.
3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix
Phoenix Mercury unveiled new courtside images showing support for their teammate Brittney...
Mercury set to open season with Griner detained in Russia
Phoenix police are looking for a man named Joshua Bagley, accused of strangling a woman on a...
Phoenix police searching for man accused of strangling woman on city bus