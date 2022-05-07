Water main break floods U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break has caused both directions of the U.S. 60 to close at the Loop 101 in Tempe.

It all started around 4 a.m. Saturday morning after a 24-inch water line broke near the freeway. ADOT traffic cameras showed extensive flooding between the Loop 101 interchange and Rural Road. Cars were being diverted off the freeway at McClintock, officials said.

The City of Tempe said it was their equipment that broke. Utility crews are working with ADOT to isolate the break and shut off the water. There is no estimated time of when the repairs will be completed. But a city spokesperson says it could take several days before the work is finished. Drivers are being asked to consider using side streets or the Loop 202 San Tan or Red Mountain as an alternate route.

Water service in Tempe is not being impacted at this time.

