Scottsdale police rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quail family has been reunited, thanks to Scottsdale police! A resident called 911 after hearing some strange noises coming from an irrigation vault.

Scottsdale police removed the vault cover and found six baby quail huddled up below. Carefully using a towel and webbing to remove the babies, police were able to successfully get all of the little ones out safely and return them to their mother.

The family was then released into the desert where they will no doubt spend some quail-ity time as a family.

