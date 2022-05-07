Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Scottsdale police rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault

Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.
Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quail family has been reunited, thanks to Scottsdale police! A resident called 911 after hearing some strange noises coming from an irrigation vault.

Scottsdale police removed the vault cover and found six baby quail huddled up below. Carefully using a towel and webbing to remove the babies, police were able to successfully get all of the little ones out safely and return them to their mother.

The family was then released into the desert where they will no doubt spend some quail-ity time as a family.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The crash happened near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.
3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix
Phoenix Mercury unveiled new courtside images showing support for their teammate Brittney...
Mercury set to open season with Griner detained in Russia
Phoenix police are looking for a man named Joshua Bagley, accused of strangling a woman on a...
Phoenix police searching for man accused of strangling woman on city bus
Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.
Woman accused of killing her cousin with a hammer inside a Peoria home