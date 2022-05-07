Phoenix police searching for man accused of strangling woman on city bus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a man they say strangled a woman on a city bus in Phoenix Friday morning. It happened near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road when someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing.

Officers found Diane Craig, 41, on the bus with signs that she had been strangled. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Detectives have identified the suspect as Joshua Bagley, and are asking the public for help to find him. Anyone with information about this incident, or Bagley’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

