Person killed after being hit by a car near Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after being hit by a car in Scottsdale early Saturday morning. It all happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Camelback Road and Minnezona Avenue, near Miller Road.

Police say an unidentified person was trying to cross the intersection when a driver, believed to be drunk, hit them. The individual was announced dead at the scene, police say. The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges. They have not been identified yet.

All lanes have since reopened in both directions of Camelback Road between Miller and Hayden Roads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.