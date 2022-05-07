Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Person killed after being hit by a car near Old Town Scottsdale

One person is dead after an early-morning crash near Old Town Scottsdale.
One person is dead after an early-morning crash near Old Town Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after being hit by a car in Scottsdale early Saturday morning. It all happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Camelback Road and Minnezona Avenue, near Miller Road.

Police say an unidentified person was trying to cross the intersection when a driver, believed to be drunk, hit them. The individual was announced dead at the scene, police say. The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges. They have not been identified yet.

All lanes have since reopened in both directions of Camelback Road between Miller and Hayden Roads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A water main break is causing a traffic nightmare for those in the East Valley.
Water main break floods U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe
Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.
Scottsdale fire officials rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault
The girl was rushed to the hospital.
Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Paradise Valley pool
The crash happened near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.
3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix