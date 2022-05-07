Your Life
Mohave County deputies save horse from drowning in Lake Havasu

The horse was rescued by deputies after refusing to come back to shore after getting spooked.
The horse was rescued by deputies after refusing to come back to shore after getting spooked.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A horse became the mane event Thursday at Lake Havasu. Its owner called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office saying their horse had been spooked and had taken off into the lake near Castle Rock Bay.

No matter how hard they coaxed, the owner said the horse refused to come back to the shoreline, even after swimming for over an hour and a half more than 100 yards away. Finally, deputies successfully reigned in the horse using their patrol boat and reunited it with its owners. The horse was naturally exhausted but not hurt.

