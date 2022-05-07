Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Kidney transplant recipient becomes first to give birth post-transplant at Phoenix hospital

Just two years after receiving the gift of life through a new kidney, Rachel Retegan found out she was going to be giving the gift of life to her baby Ava.
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Sedona mother is St Joseph’s Hospital’s first kidney transplant recipient to give birth post-transplant. Now, she’s taking her new baby Ava home after spending 5 weeks in the NICU--just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I’m beyond words that she’s home for Mother’s Day. It’s great,” said Retegan. It’s a hallmark ending to a health journey for Rachel Retegan, whose kidneys started to fail more than a decade ago after years of dialysis. She received a transplant because she knew that was the only way she could carry her husband Zach’s child. “It just seemed scary and intimidating, until I was able to join other groups on Facebook of other transplant women who are mothers and have been through pregnancy,” said Retegan.

Just two years after receiving the gift of life through a new kidney, she found out she was going to be giving the gift of life to her baby Ava. “Just with her being home, it makes everything else feel like a blip in the wind, you know,” said Retegan. Other post-transplant women haven’t always been successful, according to Retegan’s transplant coordinator Gabriel Quiroz. “The luck was absolutely there, but Rachel from day one has been an amazing patient, followed medications to a ‘T’, [and went to] necessary follow-ups,” said Quiroz.

As for Retegan, she said she’s excited to finally bring her baby home and serve as an inspiration for other post-transplant women. “It’s super exciting because I feel like I can bring hope and joy to other women hoping to start a family,” she said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roberta Braden, who goes by “Bobbie,” hasn’t been seen for five days, and family and volunteers...
Friends, family search for missing Phoenix woman with dementia
The horse was rescued by deputies after refusing to come back to shore after getting spooked.
Mohave County deputies save horse from drowning in Lake Havasu
Sedona mother gives birth after receiving kidney transplant at Phoenix hospital
Consumer Reports: The best iPads to suit your needs
Consumer Reports: The best iPads to suit your needs