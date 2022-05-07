Your Life
Judge won’t halt Arizona execution — at least for now

Dixon is set to be put to death on May 11.
Dixon is set to be put to death on May 11.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A federal judge has refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use. But an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay despite the ruling.

Dixon’s lawyers said at a Saturday hearing that the state’s own testing showed that the sedative planned for Wednesday’s scheduled lethal injection has exceeded its expiration date. They’re expected to ask Judge Diane Humetewa to block Dixon’s execution on those grounds.

Judge rules that Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed

Arizona’s lawyers contend it will not expire until August. Dixon’s lawyers also want the state Supreme Court to rule he is mentally incompetent and can’t be legally executed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

