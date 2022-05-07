Judge won’t halt Arizona execution — at least for now

PHOENIX (AP) - A federal judge has refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use. But an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay despite the ruling.

Dixon’s lawyers said at a Saturday hearing that the state’s own testing showed that the sedative planned for Wednesday’s scheduled lethal injection has exceeded its expiration date. They’re expected to ask Judge Diane Humetewa to block Dixon’s execution on those grounds.

Arizona’s lawyers contend it will not expire until August. Dixon’s lawyers also want the state Supreme Court to rule he is mentally incompetent and can’t be legally executed.

