Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson has died at age 83. Her children say Horton, who was also a registered nurse, died Wednesday. A cause was not announced.

Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1989 and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber’s health, environment and appropriations committees. In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer.

She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.

