Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83

Former Tucson lawmaker Herschella Horton has died. She was 83 years old.
Former Tucson lawmaker Herschella Horton has died. She was 83 years old.(Arizona House Democrats)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson has died at age 83. Her children say Horton, who was also a registered nurse, died Wednesday. A cause was not announced.

Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1989 and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber’s health, environment and appropriations committees. In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer.

She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

