Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson has died at age 83. Her children say Horton, who was also a registered nurse, died Wednesday. A cause was not announced.
Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1989 and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber’s health, environment and appropriations committees. In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer.
She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.
