First 100-degree day possible on Saturday; cooler weather for Mother’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ve had another day with above-average temperatures around Arizona and we expect that trend to continue through today. The average high this time of year is around 91 for Phoenix and we’ve been well above that. Even the mountains are experiencing much warmer temperatures than usual for this time of year. However, we are looking at a significant change Saturday as the winds pick up across the state.

As a ridge of high pressure moves away from Arizona in the upper atmosphere, it’s being replaced by a widespread area of low pressure that will send several storm impulses mainly to the north of Arizona. The result of that will be increased winds on Saturday and Sunday statewide with Red Flag Warnings up for much of northern and eastern Arizona. And in a real sense of the term, the fire danger will be high around the entire state through the weekend.

For Saturday, expect the breezes to come up in the afternoon, and once again we’ll flirt with 100 degrees. However, by Sunday, another breezy day, some cooler air will be settling into the state bringing metro Phoenix highs into the mid-90s. For much of next week, look for highs to be right around 90-degrees, give or take a degree or two.

