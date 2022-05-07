First 100 degree day in Phoenix but a cooldown is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time this year, Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at 2:12 p.m. The high for the day ended up at 102 degrees. The “century mark” came a little later than normal. Over the previous 30 years, the average first 100 has occurred on May 2. The earliest ever was back on March 26, 1988. The latest 100? June 18, 1913. On average, we’ll have 111 days with highs of 100 degrees or more, a number that’s going up.

The other main weather feature this weekend is wind and high fire danger, especially in northern and eastern Arizona. We have Red Flag Warnings up for the rest of the weekend. On Sunday, expect to see wind gusts of 50 mph or more in the mountains while the Valley will gust into the 30 mph range. Our high in Phoenix will also drop down to the mid-90s.

With the approach of a large low-pressure system, we’re going to see cooler than normal temperatures for much of next week. Expect highs in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. We should return to triple-digit highs by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.