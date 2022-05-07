Family of Phoenix mother killed while waiting for food searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Phoenix mother killed in a shooting while waiting for food with her son is remembering the type of person she was and is asking the public for help. Police say 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo was killed after a car drove up and started shooting at a group of people waiting outside of a restaurant near 7th Avenue and Pima Street on Wednesday night. Her family says she died shielding her 12-year-old son from the gunfire.

Adrian Alejo, Martha’s younger brother, says she went by Adrianna and that the two were inseparable. Now, he is pleading for information to find the alleged shooter. “She was a wonderful woman. She had two beautiful kids, really happy. She had a laugh that everybody was contagious to. I’m sad that they took her away from us this early, and I want justice,” said Adrian. “I want somebody to come forward, and if they saw something, please help us. We need answers.”

Adrian says Adrianna always went to get food at the restaurant nearby where the shooting took place. “It was all the time; we never expected this,” he said. “She was just someone great...she just went for food. Some crazy person just went up there and started shooting, and I don’t know the reason why.”

Gabriel Rico, the father of Adrianna’s two children, says his son is okay after the incident. “He’s a little shook up, but I’ve been there for him, and they’re doing a lot better right now. They’re doing okay.” Rico says the two boys are 12 and 11 years old.

Rico says he is still processing the tragic incident and says there must be consequences after the random act of violence. “It’s just a hurtful; senseless act,” he said. “This person needs to be caught, and something needs to happen, some kind of justice. There’s no need for someone just to be shooting like that. Senseless when people are just waiting in line to eat and not really thinking of anything, just careless.”

Adrian says he considers his sister a hero for her actions during the shooting. “She got in front of a bullet to save her son. So, I think that’s something heroic to me. She always said her kids were going to be first, and if something happened, she was going to take anything for them. And that’s what she did.”

Alejo’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.