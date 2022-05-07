Consumer Reports: The best iPads for the best job

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tablets have been around for a while, and many people love them for reading, surfing the web, and emailing. If you need something in between a phone and a laptop, Consumer Reports has some tips for finding the right tablet at the right price.

If you’re looking for a tablet to surf the web or for your kids to watch videos, the good news is you don’t have to spend a lot. There are a couple of nice options under $100. That includes the Consumer Reports recommended Amazon Fire HD 8 (32 gigabytes) for about $90. It has an 8-inch screen, expandable storage, and an impressive battery life of more than 15 hours.

An even less expensive option is the older Amazon Fire 7 (16GB) which goes for about $50. With a 6.9-inch screen, it’s lightweight and is a decent choice for checking email or reading the news. Both of these Amazon tablets allow restricted profiles for kids, making them a great option for families.

That’s also true for Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A 8.0 WiFi (32GB) for about $130. It’s one of the best tablets under $300 in Consumer Reports’ exclusive ratings. It has a good 8-inch display and received an excellent score for predicted reliability.

For those looking for something a little larger, consider last year’s Apple iPad (64GB) for about $330. It has a high-quality, 10.2-inch display with excellent speed for everyday tasks. These are great little tablets that earn excellent scores in almost every category, including owner satisfaction and performance.

If you need more of a workhorse tablet that may replace a laptop for tasks like video editing and you have some money to burn, consider Apple’s iPad Pro (128GB) with a 12.9-inch screen for about $1,100. It’s faster than most other tablets in Consumer Reports’ ratings, captures excellent photos and videos, features a top-quality display, and is very user-friendly.

One thing to keep in mind when choosing a tablet: Not all app stores are created equal. Both Google and Apple’s app stores have much more to offer than what’s available for Fire OS.

