Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Paradise Valley pool

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is in the hospital in critical condition after being pulled out of a pool in Paradise Valley. Phoenix firefighters arrived at a home near 56th Street and Shea Boulevard around 11 a.m. where they found a four-and-a-half-year-old boy unresponsive after being in the water.

The family told officials they did not know how long he’d been in the water. He was spitting up water and breathing on his own, Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. Fire crews are still trying to figure out if the family started CPR before firefighters arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

