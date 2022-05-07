Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix

The crash happened near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.
The crash happened near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say five people were taken to the hospital, including a baby and two other children, after a car crash in Phoenix Friday night. It happened near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.

The baby had life-threatening injuries, and two children and two adults had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers didn’t release any victims’ ages. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and captured photos of the wreck. A truck was spotted with damage to the front bumper in the middle of the intersection. A car was seen with a smashed hood and broken front windshield next to the truck.

It is unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.
Scottsdale police rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault
Volunteers searching for missing Phoenix woman with dementia
Phoenix Mercury unveiled new courtside images showing support for their teammate Brittney...
Mercury set to open season with Griner detained in Russia
Phoenix police are looking for a man named Joshua Bagley, accused of strangling a woman on a...
Phoenix police searching for man accused of strangling woman on city bus