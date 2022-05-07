3 children, including infant, hurt in car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say five people were taken to the hospital, including a baby and two other children, after a car crash in Phoenix Friday night. It happened near Seventh Street and Union Hills Drive around 8 p.m.

The baby had life-threatening injuries, and two children and two adults had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers didn’t release any victims’ ages. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and captured photos of the wreck. A truck was spotted with damage to the front bumper in the middle of the intersection. A car was seen with a smashed hood and broken front windshield next to the truck.

It is unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

