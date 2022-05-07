Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill

The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.
The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the Bahamas say three U.S. tourists have died at a resort there after falling ill.

And another has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Their identities haven’t been made public.

Health Minister Michael Darville said Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital.

He said initial investigations indicate it was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A water main break is causing a traffic nightmare for those in the East Valley.
Water main break floods U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe
Baby fever: 11 hospital staffers are pregnant
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine: Women, kids, older adults evacuated from steel mill
One person is dead after an early-morning crash near Old Town Scottsdale.
Person killed after being hit by a car near Old Town Scottsdale
Six quail babies were rescued from a Scottsdale stormdrain on Friday.
Scottsdale fire officials rescue 6 quail babies from irrigation vault