Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into semi-truck on U.S. 60 near Wittmann

Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash on the U.S. 60 just south of Wittmann Friday...
Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash on the U.S. 60 just south of Wittmann Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Friday morning after crashing into a semi-truck on the U.S. 60 just south of Wittmann.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Dodge Ramp pick-up truck was heading west in the eastbound lanes and crashed into a semi-truck at milepost 131 around 2:30 a.m. The driver of the pick-up truck died at the scene, and a passenger in the pick-up was thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. DPS says the driver of the semi-truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Wrong-way crash on U.S. 60.
Wrong-way crash on U.S. 60.(Arizona's Family)

Troopers suspect impairment was involved and are investigating. The name of the pick-up truck driver has not been released. Eastbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. For the latest road conditions, click here.

