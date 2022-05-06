Phoenix police officer released from rehab facility after being shot at gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer who was shot last month is now out of a rehab facility, and the police department released a heart-warming video of her release on Friday. In the 29-second video, officers and firefighters start lining up outside HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital in Scottsdale. Officer Denise Bruce-Jones is then seen in a wheelchair being wheeled out, and the officers salute. The video then cuts to Officer Bruce-Jones in a walker going to her car with a nurse beside her. The video then pans to a sign that says “thank you.” Bruce-Jones is now at home with her family, police said.

On April 14, Bruce-Jones was responding to a domestic violence call when police say Nicholas Cowan drove up in his car and shot her. Another officer returned fire before Cowan sped off. He was found three days later at a rental property in Scottsdale. Bruce-Jones was in the hospital until April 22, when she was moved to the rehab facility. Cowan is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.