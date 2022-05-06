Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix police officer released from rehab facility after being shot at gas station

The Phoenix Police Department released a new video that shows an officer who was shot last month leaving the hospital.
By David Baker
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer who was shot last month is now out of a rehab facility, and the police department released a heart-warming video of her release on Friday. In the 29-second video, officers and firefighters start lining up outside HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital in Scottsdale. Officer Denise Bruce-Jones is then seen in a wheelchair being wheeled out, and the officers salute. The video then cuts to Officer Bruce-Jones in a walker going to her car with a nurse beside her. The video then pans to a sign that says “thank you.” Bruce-Jones is now at home with her family, police said.

Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station

On April 14, Bruce-Jones was responding to a domestic violence call when police say Nicholas Cowan drove up in his car and shot her. Another officer returned fire before Cowan sped off. He was found three days later at a rental property in Scottsdale. Bruce-Jones was in the hospital until April 22, when she was moved to the rehab facility. Cowan is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chandler police arrest ‘Wedding Crasher’ bandit
New video shows Phoenix officer who was shot leaving hospital
File photo of Arizona Lottery.
Apache County lottery player wins $392K Triple Twist jackpot
Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her...
Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season