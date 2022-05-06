Phoenix mother killed in drive-by shooting while waiting in line for food with son

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix mother was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while standing in line at a restaurant waiting for food with her son on Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to a business near 7th Avenue and Pima Street about a person shot around 8 p.m. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo hurt by the gunfire. Witnesses say Alejo, her son, and several other people were standing in line waiting for food when a car stopped in front of the building and started shooting at people in line. The vehicle then sped off from the scene. Alejo died from her injuries.

Police say they don’t believe Alejo was the target of the shooting. No one else was injured in the shooting, but the suspect remains on the loose. Officers have not released a description of the car that left the scene.

“We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise. No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason,” said Commander Warren Brewer, head of Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. The investigation is ongoing.

