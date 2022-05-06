Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Northern Arizona tribe extends closure prompted by pandemic

Havasu Falls.
Havasu Falls.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPAI, AZ (AP) - The Havasupai Tribe deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona announced Friday that it is extending the pandemic-prompted closure of its reservation through the 2022 tourism season.

The reservation renowned for its towering blue-green waterfalls has been closed to visitors since March 2020. The tribe said it is making enhancements to its facilities as well as repairs that spokeswoman Abbie Fink said are needed because of the extended closure. The facilities include a trailhead, campground and lodge.

Tribal Chairman Thomas Siyuja said the tribe is eager to share the natural beauty of tribal lands once again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury unveiled new courtside images showing support for their teammate Brittney...
Mercury set to open season with Griner detained in Russia
Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.
Woman accused of killing her cousin with a hammer inside a Peoria home
The 50 highest paying jobs in Phoenix for high school graduates
The 50 highest paying jobs in Phoenix for high school graduates
At Friday night's home opener, the WNBA team will be showing their support for Grinder, who is...
Phoenix Mercury honors Brittney Griner at season opener Friday