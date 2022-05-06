Glendale cub scout pack leader wins Pay It Forward award

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Sandy Walker, who devotes her time to Cub Scout Pack 276 in Glendale. Her friend Nicole nominated her.

“She leads all the events from recruitment to getting everything ready for our meeting. She does it all, and she doesn’t even have kids in the program. She just wants to help the community. She even helps the adults become better leaders,” Nicole said.

Being a pack leader can be busy, but Sandy does it with a smile on her face and makes everyone in her group feel valued and needed. Because of her hard work, her pack wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

“Sandy, we are so excited that you have been nominated for the Pay It Forward for helping the community,” Nicole said. Her pack says she is a huge influence on the kids, teaching them to be good leaders and involved in her community. Where does she find her energy?

“It’s in my DNA, I do it for the kids,” Sandy said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just go to our community page and fill out a nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.