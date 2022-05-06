First day of triple-digit heat expected in Phoenix today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for our first triple-digit day this year. Look for sunshine and a high of 100 degrees today in the Valley. Another High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

A ridge of high pressure building over the Southwest continues to bring some of our hottest temperatures of the year on Saturday, with a Valley high of 101 degrees. However, a weather pattern change will already be underway.

A trough of low pressure is forecast to drop from the Northwest toward the Desert Southwest, stalling out to just north and northwest of our region this weekend and into next week. This will bring windy and cooler changes.

On Saturday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Southeastern Arizona, while a Red Flag Warning for dry and windy weather will be in effect both Saturday and Sunday in the high country of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour could gust to 50 miles per hour.

In the Valley, look for breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, with 10-20 mile per hour winds that gust to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures should come down to the mid-90s for Sunday, then drop to the upper 80s to low 90s for much of next week. Still, no rain is expected for the next seven days.

