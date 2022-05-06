Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

First day of triple-digit heat expected in Phoenix today

Get ready for our first triple-digit day this year. Look for sunshine and a high of 100 degrees today in the Valley.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for our first triple-digit day this year. Look for sunshine and a high of 100 degrees today in the Valley. Another High Pollution Advisory is in effect today for ozone in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

A ridge of high pressure building over the Southwest continues to bring some of our hottest temperatures of the year on Saturday, with a Valley high of 101 degrees. However, a weather pattern change will already be underway.

🔗 Check out our 110-degree Day Contest

A trough of low pressure is forecast to drop from the Northwest toward the Desert Southwest, stalling out to just north and northwest of our region this weekend and into next week. This will bring windy and cooler changes.

On Saturday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Southeastern Arizona, while a Red Flag Warning for dry and windy weather will be in effect both Saturday and Sunday in the high country of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour could gust to 50 miles per hour.

In the Valley, look for breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, with 10-20 mile per hour winds that gust to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures should come down to the mid-90s for Sunday, then drop to the upper 80s to low 90s for much of next week. Still, no rain is expected for the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Get ready for our first triple-digit day this year. Look for sunshine and a high of 100 degrees...
FORECAST: Phoenix should hit 100 degrees for the first time this year today
As high pressure builds over our region for the next few days, Arizona will likely see its...
FORECAST: Sunny and hot weather for the weekend
As high pressure builds over our region for the next few days, Arizona will likely see its...
Get ready, here comes the heat!
It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in...
Triple digits almost here, High Pollution Advisory in Phoenix today